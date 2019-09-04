|
|
Mary Jane Walton
69, of Dover, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in the Akron General Medical Center. Born March 1, 1950 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lois Jewell Herman. Mary Jane was also preceded in death by one of her pet dogs, Skippy. Mary Jane retired in 1999 from the City of Dover as the Assistant Manager of the Utility Department following 36 years of service. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Dover Mother's Club. She loved sports, and enjoyed watching the Dover Tornados, Cavs, Indians, Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
A wonderful and loving wife and mother, Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dave Walton whom she married on September 20, 1983; son, David Walton of New Philadelphia; brothers: Jim Herman of Dover, Mike Herman of Florida, Bob (Jill) Herman of Dover; sister, Sally (Tim) Simpson of North Carolina; and her beloved dog, Pronk.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7th., at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor David Wing officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park Garden of Peace Mausoleum. The family will be greeting friends on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mary Jane may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019