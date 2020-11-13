Mary Jean (Simmons) Harrison



Mary Jean Harrison 95, a 72 year resident of Scio, Ohio went to be with the Lord and her husband Richard on Nov. 7, 2020 a day before her 96 birthday. Jean was a resident of the Walnut Hills Retirement Community since May of 2018. Jean was a 1943 graduate of Jefferson Union High School, Richmond, a member of the first class to attend all four high school years there. Jean was born Nov. 8, 1924 to Elmer Milo Simmons and Almedia (Cline) Simmons in Jefferson County. She met her husband Richard after moving to Scio to begin working at the Scio Pottery. Jean and Dick were married on Oct. 15, 1948 by Reverend Herbert Shiltz of the Scio United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard (Dick); her six brothers; a sister and 13 nieces and nephews. Jean is survived by her son, Donald and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" (Donohue) Harrison of West Lafayette, Ohio; a granddaughter, Jean Ann (Alva Gregory) Bowman, of Port Orange, Fla; a grandson, Byron William Harrison (Brian Klinksiek) of London, United Kingdom and a great-grandson, Alva William Bowman of Port Orange, Fla. Jean is survived by four nieces and two nephews.



Jean was a member of the Scio Presbyterian Church since 1961. She was active over the years as a Deacon, Elder, Secretary of Session, Church Treasurer and a member of the Presbyterian Women. After graduation from Jefferson Union High School, Jean went to work for the General Baking Company in Steubenville. To support the World War II effort she went to Washington D.C. and worked at the Pentagon for the Department of the Navy as a clerk and typist. Upon returning to Jefferson County she was encouraged to go to Scio and began her career at the Scio Pottery Company. While at the pottery she spent a short time working in the plant but most of her 36 years were in the office as an order clerk, and her most recent position was secretary to the late Mr. Richard Reese, President. Jean retired from the pottery in 1983.



Private graveside services will be held in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Community Hospice, 710 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Scio Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 363, Scio, Ohio 43988. Koch Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Scio, Ohio is handling the arrangements.



