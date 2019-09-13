Home

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sharon Moravian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Sharon Moravian Church
Burial
Following Services
Sharon Cemetery
Mary K. "Kate" Swaldo


1931 - 2019
Mary K. "Kate" Swaldo Obituary
Mary K. "Kate" Swaldo

Together Again

Age 88, of Wainwright, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at New Dawn Retirement Community in Dover, following a period of declining health. Born August 26, 1931, Kate is the daughter of the late Victor L. and Della B. (Haas) Heldt. In 1949, Kate graduated from Tusky High School. She was a homemaker and a cook at Bonvechio's Restaurant in Wainwright. She was a lifelong member of the Sharon Moravian Church. Kate loved her garden, horseback riding, sewing; she was a wonderful seamstress, and she was also a good cook.

In addition to her parents, Kate is preceded in death by her husband, Ervin John Swaldo, who passed away February 17, 1994; four sisters; one brother; son-in-law, Terry Leggett and grandson-in-law, Steve Hall. Kate is survived by her three daughters, Sara (Brent) Lehigh of Wainwright, Vicki Leggett of Old Washington and Lynn (Tim) Carper of Tuscarawas; grandchildren, Jamie (Michele) Lehigh, Lori (Jamie) Hartrick, Kellie Hall, Jodie Jones and Tracy (Frankie) Saho; great grandchildren, Alec, Karson and Kolby Hartrick, Braeden, Blake and Brooklyn Lehigh, Shayne Leggett, Isaiah and Easton Jones, Eli and Emma Hall, Katie Saho, Paige (Brian) Kielau and Reese Saho; great great grandchildren, Sawyer Leggett and Ellie Dressel; sister-in-law, Bev (Don) McCutcheon and Kate had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Kate will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Sharon Moravian Church. Burial will follow at Sharon Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 10 to 12 noon (two hours prior to services) on Saturday at the church. The family would like to thank the nurses and aids at New Dawn for their exemplary care of Kate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sharon Moravian Church, 4776 Moravian Church Rd. SE, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740.922.3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019
