Mary Katherine "Molly" Doughten
96, died peacefully Friday night, November 29, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. She is survived by her six children, Deborah, Susan, Ann, Ted, David, and Sally. Her late husband of 71 years, Philip, died just four months ago. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. One grandchild and her brother, John, preceded her in death.
Molly was born April 26,1923 in Belvedere, Illinois to the late Edwin and Theora Loop. She grew up there and later attended undergraduate school at DePauw University in Indiana and graduate school both at Case Western University (where she met her husband) and also at Kent State University. Molly was driven by a curiosity to know all she could take in about the world. She traveled extensively, appreciating all the cultures that she encountered. She believed the lessons learned in Columbia or Vietnam would serve her well in understanding better the issues facing us here in Tuscarawas County. Molly was well known here in Tuscarawas County both due to her years of teaching and her years of community service. She began her teaching career in the Indian Valley School System, but spent most of her years teaching in the New Philadelphia School Systems. In 2012, she was named The Lucille Nussdorfer Tuscarawas County Woman of the Year. She received this award for her years of volunteer work. She played a major role in bringing our branch of Kent State University to Tuscarawas County for which she received the Tuscarawas Golden Impact Award in 2018. She worked hard to establish the Buckeye Vocational Schools as well as to bring about a mental health facility guidance center to this county. Even in her last days she served on the Board of Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas County and participated in such activities as YMCA hindges and twinges swimming class, book club, college club, and bridge club. Molly never consciously thought of herself as a leader in the women's movement. However, she was always ahead of her time, never allowing her gender to keep her from being a leader in our community or being a mother of six well accomplished children. Nothing could stifle her will and determination to make a meaningful difference in solving the problems of our families and communities.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Wednesday, December 4th from 3 to 6 p.m. A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Molly's memory may be directed to Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas County, PO Box 466, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, The Performing Arts Center, 330 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Molly by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019