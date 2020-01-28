|
|
Mary Katherine Petry
74, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in Old Washington, Guernsey County to the late William Burton and Eula Vesta (Ankrom) Jones and was married to the late John William Petry. She was retired from Robin Industries. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to area garage and yard sales.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Ilene Evans) Petry of Odon, Ind., Anita (Mike) Ballentine and Keith (Kim) Petry both of New Philadelphia; six grandsons, Alex (Catherine) Ballentine, Alan Petry, Austin (Shelby) Ballentine, Chris Petry, Braden Ballentine and Paul Petry; was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first great grandchild; and her sister, Cheryl Larrison. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Petry and brother, William K. Jones.
Services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Mike Ballentine officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in New Philadelphia. Friends may call on Tuesday (Today) from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral and Wednesday one hour prior to services.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020