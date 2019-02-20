Home

Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Mary L. Brink

age 81, of West Lafayette, Ohio, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the OSU Hospice in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on May 3, 1937 in Rivesville, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (Floyd) Wenger of Sugarcreek, Ohio. She married John Brink on April 26, 1959 and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2018. She was a homemaker; and she worked nine years at the Alsco Plant in Sugarcreek, Ohio. She and her husband were both volunteers at the Coshocton Salvation Army for 13 years in the clothing room. She attended church at the Fresno United Methodist Church.

Surviving are six children: Terry (Jackie) Brink of Atwood Lake, Ohio, Darlene (Matt) Moore of Coshocton, Ohio, Johnny Edward Brink of West Lafayette, Ohio, Rhonda (Chad Layman) Hardesty of Strasburg, Ohio, Pam (Jeff) Lonsinger of Coshocton, Ohio, and Glenn (Michael) Brink of Newcomerstown, Ohio; grandsons: Chad Albaugh, Cory Wood, Johnny Kaser; granddaughters Kimberly Moore (Scott Ray), Kala Moore, Courtney Wood, Sarah (Josh) Wise, Tiffany (Brian) Boggs, Meghan (Joe) Green and Jacie (Mike) Fenn; 19 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; two sisters, Shelia (Doug) McPeek and Carol (Manaasses) Troyer. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lola Jo Green; three brothers: Chet, Marvin (Bucky) and Charles Wenger; seven sisters: Pat, Sara, Audrey, Louie, Faye, Loretta Rose and Nancy.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, Ohio, with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Burial will be at the Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette, Ohio. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Free Funeral Home.

Free Funeral Home, (740)622-4515
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019
