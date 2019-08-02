|
|
Mary L. Turkovich
"Together Again"
95, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Hudson Grande Senior Living Center in Hudson, Ohio. Born August 21, 1923 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Josephine Anzur Lesjak. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Turkovich on January 18, 2002; sister, Elizabeth Ricklic; and a brother, Louis Lesjak. Mary and Joe were the former owners of Tall Timber Lake, from 1961 to 1992; she was also a bookkeeper for Bernhardt Coal Co. in Canton, and Nickles Bakery in Navarre. She was a 1941 graduate of Dover High School, Canton Actual Business College, and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Dover.
Mary is survived by her children: Marilyn (Craig) Manuel of West Chester, Dennis (Charlene) Turkovich of Hudson; grandchildren: Julie, Lisa, Jason, Kevin, Christopher and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6th., at 1:30 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Shelly Nordine officiating. Interment will be in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mary may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 334, Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 2, 2019