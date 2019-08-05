|
Mary L. Weber
Age 86, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born March 8, 1933 in Dover, a daughter of the late Nick and Erla (Eckert) Starkey, and was a Waynesburg resident most of her life. Mary had been a member of the former Waynesburg First Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Auxiliary of Sandy Valley American Legion Post #432.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Weber, on Feb. 1, 2008, and a son, Michael Weber, on July 15, 1972. She is survived by two daughters and a son, Brenda Weber, Bobbi (Ronnie) Nemeth, and Rod Weber; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Brittany (Josh) Beck, and their children, Aiden and Emmett, Kylynn Weber, and her children, Kamron and Jared Drobney, Brady Weber and his son, Bryson, and Beau Weber and his son, Devan; one sister and two brothers, Wanda (Larry) Wright, Charles Starkey and Robert Starkey.
According to Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019