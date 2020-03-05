|
|
Mary Lee McClave
91, of Uhrichsville, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born July 16, 1928 in Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of Ronald William and Edith (Bennett) Biddle. Mary Lee graduated from Uhrichsville in 1946. Being very active in civic affairs and the community she was a Gray Lady at Twin City Hospital, a Union Hospital volunteer, and a former member and president of the Claymont School Board. Mary Lee was also instrumental in establishing the Pearl Harbor observance at the Uhrichsville City Park. She was a member of Uhrichsville Presbyterian Church.
In March of 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Elmer Weir "Skip" McClave who preceded her in death on February 10, 2018. They are survived by their children, Ann (Terry) Miller, Cathy (Al) Trustdorf and Todd (Lyn) McClave; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Ham, Tyler (Eva) McClave, Leslie (Brian) Hoover, Rich (Katie) Trustdorf and Erin (Marlin) Miller; and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thank you for the devoted care given to their mother by special caregivers, especially Carol and Jennifer Ong. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lee was preceded in death by a great-grandson William Robert Stull.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. A private family burial will take place in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Polycystic Kidney Disease, www.pkdcure.org, 1001 E. 101st Terrace Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131 and .
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020