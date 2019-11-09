Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
MARY LOU "MICK" GORDON


1927 - 2019
MARY LOU "MICK" GORDON Obituary
Mary Lou "Mick" Gordon

92, of Dover, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Park Village Southside. Born August 7, 1927 in Uhrichsville she was a daughter of the late James and Ruth Downes McMillin. Mick was also preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Gordon in 1964; brother, William McMillin; and sisters: Anna Belle Davis, Peggy Lorenz, Betty Lorenz and Dorothy Wisard. Mick graduated from Stone Creek High School and Canton Actual Business School. She started her career as a secretary at Hardesty Chemical, then worked at Miller and Miller Insurance for 24 years, and finally retired from Contini Financial Services after 12 years of service. She was also a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, knitting and crocheting.

Mick is survived by her children: Kay (Daniel) Mattevi of Dover, L. Marion (Tonya) Gordon of Winfield, Gale (Tim) Hershberger of Dundee; grandchildren: Jack Gordon, Teresa Grissom, Michael Gordon, Amanda Berger, Kelly Reusser; ten great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews; and brothers in law, Von (Shirley) and Doran (Marlene) Gordon.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private graveside services will be held at the Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mick may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family would like to thank the staff at Park Village and Community Hospice for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ at 409 North Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622 or to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave., S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 9, 2019
