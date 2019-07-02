|
Mary Lou (Lautenschleger) Huprich
83, of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, (June 29, 2019) at the Beckett House surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health. She was born May 14, 1936 in Coshocton Co. and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Esta (Goss) Lautenschleger Sr. She was a graduate of Baltic High School class of 1954. She was very active in school and served as a cheerleader for the BHS Eagles basketball team. She graduated from Marinello Beauty School, Columbus, Ohio in 1955 after which she worked for several years in the field of cosmetology as a beautician. She was a member of the Cambridge Church of Christ, N. 10th and Clairmont, where she had served for many years as a bible school teacher and in charge of funeral dinners. She was an excellent wife, mother and homemaker and cared deeply for her family, friends and church family. Many visiting ministers and their families were served a meal from her dinner table. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Floyd Lautenschleger Jr., Glen Lautenschleger, Richard Lautenschleger, and Roland Lautenschleger; one sister Kathryn Lautenschleger.
She is survived by her husband of sixty three years, Dean E. Huprich. They were married March 18, 1956; two daughters, Kelly (Paul) Brown of Redford, Michigan and Melissa (Brett) Essex of New Concord; three grandchildren, Kari (Robert) Vaughan of Clarkston, Michigan, Stephanie (David) Preiss of Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Elizabeth (Sheldon) Parris of Shelby Twp., Michigan; four great grandchildren, Camden and Liylanna Vaughan, Helen andVivienne Preiss; one brother Jacob (Lois) Lautenschleger of Baltic; one sister Erma Mae (Glenn) Lorenz of Coshocton.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge where services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelists John Keith and Phil Grear officiating. Burial will follow in Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mary Lou Huprich to Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. The family extends special thanks to the caring staff at Beckett House and Hospice of Guernsey for their assistance and compassion in the past month. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at: www.thornblackfuneralhomes.com
Thorn-Black Funeral Home, (740)439-1365
Published in The Times Reporter on July 2, 2019