Mary Lou Shanklin92, of Dover passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 28, 1928 in Lima, Ohio to the late Charles and Mayme Alice Stukey Bowers. Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her husband, Merle E. Shanklin on April 19, 1992; sister, Kathryn Flickinger; daughter in law, Jill Shanklin and former son in law, Bruce Macaulay.She started her working career with the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and eventually retired in 1998 from Union Hospital where she worked as a switchboard operator for over 18 years. Mary Lou was a dedicated member of the First Moravian Church in Dover, where in her younger years, she sang in the choir. She was a talented seamstress who also enjoyed sewing and crocheting.A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Mary Lou will be sadly missed by her children, Janet Shanklin, Linda Zito, David (Candy) Shanklin all of Dover, Diana (Scott) Bair of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Daryl Shanklin of Cincinnati; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2 starting at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor John Wallace officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Due to Covid 19, masks and social distancing will be required. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mary Lou may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Moravian Church or to Community Hospice.