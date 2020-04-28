|
Mary Lou Shaw
93, of Uhrichsville, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 26, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 6, 1927 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Alva Edgar Greenwood, Sr. and Chestina Elizabeth (Lauver) Greenwood. Mary Lou was a lifelong area resident who had worked for a number of area businesses, including the Scio Pottery, Alsco, and Tusco Manufacturing, as well as many restaurants. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker who cherished the time that she spent with her family. She was a longtime member of the Christian Temple in Uhrichsville.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her children, Jim Shaw, Nancy (Gary Sr.) Armstrong, and Jerry (Barb) Shaw; grandchildren, Joshua Shaw, Tina (Michael) Dynes, Dawna (Kevin) Whytsell, Gary (Jennifer) Armstrong, Jr., Gregory (Tammy) Armstrong, Tammi (Steven) Leggett, William (companion, Kendra) Devore, Jr., James (Brandy) Devore, Eric Devore, Jerry Shaw, Jr., and Shannon Shaw-Cobb; over 20 great-grandchildren; and more than five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Eleanor Malterer, Melva Jane (Austin) Beckley, Winifred Gibbens, and Linda Kay Froman; brothers, Larry (Marge) Greenwood and Donald (Shirley) Greenwood; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Eddie and Helen Greenwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Norma Devore; daughter-in-law, Josie Shaw; grandchildren, James Shaw, Mark Devore, and Darlene Moss; brothers, Frank B., Jackie Lee, Dale Richard, Alva Jr., Earl, and Lewis "Butch" Greenwood; and her former spouse, James L. Shaw.
In the interest of public health, no public visitation or service will be held at this time. Rev. Larry Hostetler will officiate a family graveside service in Newport Cemetery in Uhrichsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2020