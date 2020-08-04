Mary Lucille Carpenter79, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born December 20, 1940 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Jesse (White) Hart.On August 24, 1956, Mary wed Leonard Carpenter, Sr. with whom she enjoyed nearly 45 years of marriage until his passing on October 28, 2001. They are survived by three children, Leonard (Lenora) Carpenter, Jr., Karen (Jim) Nalley and Jerry (Jody) Carpenter; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her brother, Paul (Faith) Hart; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Carpenter, Margaret Orr, and Pauline, Annie, Charles, Robert, David, James and Richard Hart. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who had also been a nurse's aide for many years at local nursing homes, including the former Roahrig's Nursing Home. She was a member of the Uhrichsville Women of the Moose, and she enjoyed going to Bingo with her sister, Betty.According to Mary's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A private, family memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.