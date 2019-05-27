Mary Margaret (Schweitzer) Haager



101, formerly of Sugarcreek, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Inn at Northwood in Dover. She was the daughter of the late William Edward "Ed" and Mary Alice "Alice" Schweitzer. She was longtime piano teacher having studied both piano and organ locally with Elmer Mathias and with further studies at the College of Wooster with professors Breneiser and Gore. She served as pianist, then organist for approximately 35 years at the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek where she was a member. She played for many community events and accompanied both the Sugarcreek Men's and Women's choruses while they existed and played piano for the Swiss Hilltoppers. She was one of the high school students on violin when the Tuscarawas County Philharmonic started and graduated from the former Sugarcreek-Shanesville High School in 1936. She received the 2002 Sugarcreek Friend of the Arts Award and was a former member of the Ohio Music Teachers Association and a honorary member of the Fortnightly Music Club. She married Otto B. Haager on April 12, 1941 and he died on August 14, 1989. She outlived her brother, Curt; sister, Edna; and numerous in-laws.



She is survived by her daughter, Alyce Anne Yaggi.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Private burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. There will be an open reception on Tuesday from 11:00-12:30 at the funeral home prior to services to celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be made to any Music Program or Hospice of Tuscarawas County,



716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or the piano/organ fund of First United Church in Sugarcreek, OH 44681.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2019