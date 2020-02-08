|
Mary Margaret Whitfield
91, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and formerly of Nortonville, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Born Feb. 29, 1928, in Nelson to the late Ezra and Janie (Sumner) Estes. She married Felix Whitfield on June 25, 1949, in South Bend, Ind., and she had several manufacturing jobs before becoming a full-time homemaker and caregiver to family and friends. She especially enjoyed taking care of children. She will be fondly remembered for her delicious cooking and the beautiful quilts. She was a long-time member of the Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her was her husband, Felix Whitfield; and siblings, Oma Whitfield, Gilbert Estes, Gladys Klatt, Ruby Anderson, George Estes, Yvonne St. Clair, Gary Estes, R.W. Brown, Wanda Gulatte and Billy Brown. Survived by her are her daughter, Karen (Klaus) Beinkampen; son, Michael (Michelle) Whitfield; grandchildren, Kara (John) Leck, Chance (Holley) Whitfield and Waylon (Jennifer) Whitfield; and great-grandchildren John, Susannah, Rosemary, Ezra, Aidan Leck, Kipton and Kinsley Whitfield and Addilyn Brown.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church in Nortonville. Burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church at 9 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund. Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com. Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 8, 2020