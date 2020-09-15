1/1
MARY N. TROYER
Mary N. Troyer

"Together Again"

81, of Millersburg, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Joel Pomerene Memorial Hospital in Millersburg. She was born in Dover on June 17, 1939 to the late Aden and Alma (Mullet) Kaufman and married Noah M. Troyer on May 25, 1958. He died on August 9, 2006. She attended United Dayspring Church in Berlin.

She is survived by her children, Regina (Richard) Ropp of Sugarcreek, Kenneth (Deb) Troyer of Fredericksburg, and Dallas (Carol) Troyer of Seneca, South Carolina; grandchildren, Raquel, Renae, Reagan, Rhianna, Joe, Jeffery, Alexandra, Sonya, Apryl, and Derek; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Twila (Junior, deceased) Miller of Sugarcreek, and Rosie (Jonas) Mast and Susie (Ray) Miller both of Wagner, South Carolina; brothers Ernie (Karen, deceased) Kaufman of Danville, OH, Mose (Anna) Kaufman of Gilbert, South Carolina and Adin Merle, deceased (Ada Mae) Kaufman of Livermore, Colorado. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Adin Merle Kaufman, brother-in-law Junior Miller and sister-in-law Karen Yates.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at United Dayspring in Berlin with Pastors John Yoder and Junior Mullet officiating. Following services a luncheon will be held at the Church. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM at Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the church. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's website.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 15, 2020.
