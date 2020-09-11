Mary Pearl West
age 99, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, in New Dawn Retirement Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in the family's New Philadelphia home on August 18, 1921, Mary was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Mentie Muehlen Dennis. Mary was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and worked for many years as a waitress at the former Delphian Motor Inn at New Philadelphia. Her faith was nurtured at the First Church of the Brethren at New Philadelphia. Mary was an active member of the Women's Auxiliary for the New Philadelphia Eagles, Moose, Elks and VFW. She was also an avid animal lover who was especially fond of cats. In her younger years, Mary enjoyed dancing and later found joy in sitting outside people watching.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison "Junior" West; her daughter, Mary Ann West Haney, three sisters, Clara Bradshaw, Hilda Betche, and Margaret "Peg" Wolfe and four brothers, Darold Dennis, George Dennis, Charles Dennis and Floyd Dennis as well as her best friend, Mary Quillen.
A public graveside service led by Pastor Brian Flood will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be directed to the First Church of the Brethren, 700 Fair Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.