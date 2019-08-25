|
|
Mary Ruth Taylor
age 60, of Scio, formerly of Uniontown and the Carrollton area, died Monday, August 19, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born January 25, 1959 in Akron she was a daughter of the late Charles E. Taylor and Louise Wilson Taylor Boyer. She grew up in Uniontown where she won many awards performed rhythm skating, learned to play piano and trained in opera singing. She shared her talents at the piano and beautiful voice in many churches over her lifetime even going to Africa for 6 weeks to sing and give lessons. She also went with Genoa Church in Westerville, where Mary was a lead soprano with their worship team, to give a concert in Jamaica. After she moved to the Scio area she volunteered as a trail guide and music teacher at Faith Ranch in Jewett. For a time she raised sheep and enjoyed riding horses before starting her full-time career caring for others at ResCare. She was currently the residential manager at one of their Pineview Homes in St Clairsville and had worked for them in Kansas and locally in Carrollton. Mary also enjoyed riding her bike on the Conotton Creek Trail in Scio and playing with her cats and poodle dogs.
Surviving is her husband, Loren Erlandson of Scio; first husband Ron Manist of Carrollton; a brother Phillip (June) Taylor of Florence, Oregon and many friends.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 28th at 3 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, 101 W Main St. Scio. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 1-3 pm for a time of visitation with the family.
www.kochfuneral.com
Koch, Scio 740-945-6161
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019