Mary (Hochstetler) Schlabach
72, of Millersburg, died Friday, April 10, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Holmes County on June 13, 1947 to the late John and Katie (Weaver) Hochstetler and married Rob R. Schlabach on June 13, 1968. He died on October 30, 2011. She was a member of the Amish Church.
She is survived by her four sons and three daughters: James Schlabach, John Roy (Dorcas) Schlabach, Matthew (SuAnn) Schlabach, Joseph (Rachel) Schlabach, Rebecca (Jonas) Troyer, Rachel (Andy) Miller, and Rhoda (Wayne) Troyer; 22 grandchildren; her sister, Anna Hochstetler; two brothers, William (Mary) Hochstetler and Eli (Vesta) Hochstetler; and sister-in-law, Anna (Aden) Hochstetler. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Aden Hochstetler and Roy Hochstetler.
Services will be held on (TODAY) Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Joe Schlabach residence: 3876 CR 168, Millersburg, with Bishop David Wengerd officiating. Burial will be in the Raber Cemetery in Walnut Creek Twp., Holmes County. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family wishes to thank LifeCare Hospice for all of their care and support shown to the family.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2020