The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Joe Schlabach residence
3876 CR 168
Millersburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SCHLABACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (HOCHSTETLER) SCHLABACH


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (HOCHSTETLER) SCHLABACH Obituary
Mary (Hochstetler) Schlabach

72, of Millersburg, died Friday, April 10, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Holmes County on June 13, 1947 to the late John and Katie (Weaver) Hochstetler and married Rob R. Schlabach on June 13, 1968. He died on October 30, 2011. She was a member of the Amish Church.

She is survived by her four sons and three daughters: James Schlabach, John Roy (Dorcas) Schlabach, Matthew (SuAnn) Schlabach, Joseph (Rachel) Schlabach, Rebecca (Jonas) Troyer, Rachel (Andy) Miller, and Rhoda (Wayne) Troyer; 22 grandchildren; her sister, Anna Hochstetler; two brothers, William (Mary) Hochstetler and Eli (Vesta) Hochstetler; and sister-in-law, Anna (Aden) Hochstetler. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Aden Hochstetler and Roy Hochstetler.

Services will be held on (TODAY) Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Joe Schlabach residence: 3876 CR 168, Millersburg, with Bishop David Wengerd officiating. Burial will be in the Raber Cemetery in Walnut Creek Twp., Holmes County. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family wishes to thank LifeCare Hospice for all of their care and support shown to the family.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now