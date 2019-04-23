Mary Sue Schlegel 1933-2019



85, of Sugarcreek, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a period of declining health. She was born in Canton on May 26, 1933 to the late August and Cora (Hecker) Schlegel. When she was four weeks old, she moved to a farm South of Baltic that had been her grandparents and where her father grew up.



She was a 1951 graduate of Baltic High School. Her first piano teacher was Illa Burkey of Baltic. She then studied with Elmer Mathias and Faye Virtue Morris of New Philadelphia and Mary Margaret Haager of Sugarcreek. She graduated from Capital University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Music Degree with a piano major. She studied piano with Loy Kohler and organ with William Bailey; and appeared as piano soloist with the Tuscarawas Philharmonic in September of 1955. During her junior and senior years at Capital she taught piano at the North Branch of the Music Conservatory. She also taught piano at Baltic and New Philadelphia from 1955 to 1970 and moved to Sugarcreek in 1971 and continued to teach until her health no longer permitted her. She was a member of Shanesville Lutheran Church and was church organist since September of 1956. She was a member of Fortnightly Music Club since 1955 and held various offices within the club, and for 12 years she was counselor for the Junior Fortnightly Music Club. A member of the County Chaplter of the Ohio Music Teachers Association since 1955 and held various offices within the association. She was recording secretary for the Middle East District OMTA for 15 years. She was honored with the Friends of the arts Award in 2006 by the Sugarcreek Community Arts Council.



Public graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at West lawn Cemetery in Baltic with Pastor Barb DeBord officiating. A Memorial service celebrating Mary Sue's Life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. at Shanesville Lutheran Church immediately following church services. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shanesville Lutheran Church Organ Fund.



