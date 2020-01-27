|
|
Marylou Endres
87, passed away in her home in New Philadelphia, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born June 5, 1932 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, to the late Patrick and Kathyrn (Cox, Donohue) Smogor. On June 29, 1953, she married the love of her life, Louis Endres, Jr. in a union that would flourish for 64 years, until his death in 2016.
She is survived by her cherished children: Louis Paul Endres III (Cathy), Paula Hunter (Frank), Sara (Sally) Farling (Douglas), Timothy Endres (Mary Lou Burns), and Brennen Endres (Kate); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharron (Bill) Richards; brother, Colin Donohue; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and loved ones. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Pat Donohue and; grandsons, Sean Patric Endres and infant, Kyle Louis Endres. A loving wife and mother, Marylou, will be treasured in the memories of her extended family and friends. She was a light in so many lives; most of all her husband, Louis. Never missing a moment to boast about each and every grandchild's accomplishments, Marylou was deeply proud of the life and family they cultivated together. There was nothing in this world she would not have done for her family, and she spent her life's important moments surrounded by her children and their families. She left a tremendous impact on this Earth.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where Marylou was a lifelong member, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at noon, immediately followed by a reception in the parish hall. All family and friends are welcome to attend. As a final act of generosity and love, Marylou donated her body to science in order to advance medical care for others. A private family burial service at Calvary Cemetery will be held on a future date.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 27, 2020