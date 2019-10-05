|
Mattie A. Miller
89 of 408 Smokey Lane Rd. NW, Sugarcreek, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Holmes County on February 19, 1930 to the late Albert J. and Katie (Millier) Beachy and married Alvin R. Miller on October 16, 1952. He died on April 3, 2009. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by her children, Mary Raber of Sugarcreek, Alan (Cathy) Miller of Ragersville, Velma (David) Keim of Winesburg, Wade Miller of Baltic, Myron (Sabrina Mosser) Miller of Beach City, Norman Miller of Uhrichsville, Kathryn (James) Beachy of Berlin, Susan Troyer of Dover, and Karen (Leroy) Miller of Berlin; 25 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister, Ada Schlabach of Millersburg; sister-in-law, Katie Burkholder of Indiana; and her special care givers, Naomi Troyer of Dundee, Julia Zook of Walnut Creek, and Frieda Troyer of Baltic. The family would like to extend their thanks to Community Hospice for all their care and support at this time. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stillborn daughter, Sarah Etta; son-in-law, Paul Raber; 10 siblings, Roman, Alma, Vernon, Jonas, Noah, Daniel, Mary Ann, Raymond, Lovina, and an infant.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Robert Schlabach residence, 279 Smokey Lane Road in Sugarcreek with Bishop David Fry officiating. Burial will be in the Hershberger Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Schlabach residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019