|
|
Maureen Patricia O'Donahue
63, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. Born April 24, 1956, at the same hospital, she was a daughter of the late Daniel James and Rita Aelred (Krumenaker) O'Donahue. Maureen was a lifelong area resident who was a graduate of Buckeye Career Center in 1977.
She is survived by her daughter, Marie (Jason) Luna; grandchildren, Kaylah O'Donahue and Ryley Luna; sisters, Carol Hall, Patricia (Michael) Hartline, Rose (Jim) Schumacher, and Beth (Richard) Nichols; brother, Dan (Pat) O'Donahue; and numerous nieces and nephews. Maureen's family wish to extend their sincere thanks to Lois Grandison and all of the caregivers at Ember Complete Care for their years of dedicated service to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Brian O'Donahue; and sisters, Susan Hurley and Colleen Falcon.
In keeping with Maureen's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A private, family service is planned. She will be interred with her parents in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Way of Tuscarawas County.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 28, 2019