|
|
Dr. Maurice Alan (Doc) Williamson
OLD-TIME GNADENHUTTEN DENTIST DIES AT 92
Dr. Maurice Alan (Doc) Williamson, 92, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. He resided in Gnadenhutten, Ohio most of his life and lived there at the time of his death. Doc's parents were Herman Avery Williamson and Dorothy Virginia (McCluan) Williamson. He was born in Mingo Junction, Ohio on Oct. 25, 1926. He graduated from Mingo Junction Central High School on June 2, 1944. Immediately after high school, Doc enlisted at Fort Hayes in Columbus, Ohio, as a Private in the United States Army. Doc was a veteran of World War II and first served in the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) at both Indiana and New York Universities, studying Civil Engineering. He transferred to infantry basic training, followed by an assignment to Headquarters Company, First United States Army to serve as a Classification Specialist (T4). After serving more than two years, he received an honorable discharge on July 29, 1946. It did not take long for Doc to get back to college life. He entered The Ohio State University in the fall of 1946 as a junior in pre-dentistry. Soon after, he met his lovely wife Mina May Rickly, also an Ohio State student. This became a wonderful lifelong companionship. Doc and Mina were married on Aug. 20, 1947. After a successful college career, Doc graduated from The OSU College of Arts & Sciences in 1948 (BS) and The OSU College of Dentistry in June of 1952 (DDS). He and Mina immediately moved to Gnadenhutten, Ohio to begin his long career in dentistry that ended in 1995. Doc was a member of the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church and was a former member of both the Gnadenhutten and Indian Valley South Boards of Education. Doc was a Mason and was Past Master of Port Washington Masonic Lodge # 202 for the year 1960. Doc really loved playing golf. Over the years, he played many famous golf courses. It soon became apparent that Doc was a lousy golfer, period. This always bothered him because he did everything possible to help his game. He was proficient with photography and computers. He had a good reputation in grading collector coins. Doc also played the piano and organ for his own enjoyment. He really didn't care if other people liked his playing or not. Doc could also play almost any tune on the harmonica. Oh yes, don't forget that he was a very good fisherman and he has the trophy mountings to prove it. Doc was a Boy Scout in his youth and a local Scoutmaster for two years in the early 60's. He was also an avid amateur radio enthusiast, talking to people all over the world using the handle K8SMA. His most trying endeavor was being a great Buckeye. GO BUCKS!
Doc is survived by Mina May, his wife of nearly 72 years; son, David Alan Williamson and wife, Peggy of Hilliard, Ohio, Mark Rickly Williamson and wife, Sandra of Naples, Fla., Timothy Jay Williamson and wife Karla of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, Anne Elizabeth Cox and husband Mark of Alexandria, Ohio; grandchildren, Natalie Anne Bustamante (husband David), Julia Kaye Fix (husband Kevin), Ellen Marie Williamson Gordon (husband Justin), Sarah Anne Luther(husband William), Jennifer Erin Gordona (husband Ian), Brian Timothy Williamson, Emily Grace Britt (husband Seth), John Wesley Cox (wife Kristina), Samuel Alan Cox (wife Melody), William Avery Cox, Andrew Mark Cox and Elizabeth May Cox; great-grandchildren, Taylor David Bustamante, Lydia Rose Bustamante, Elise Isabella Bustamante, Isaac Michael Bustamante, Anais Jude Williamson Gordon, Mose Ellis Benjamin Gordon, Titus Rickly Fix, Tristan Hahn Fix, Mina Grace Britt, Emery Ellis Britt, Estelle Vera Anne Britt, Isaac William Luther; two step great-grandchildren, Kinuel James Luther and Kenleigh Joan Rose Luther. Kristina Ann Cox and Melody Marie Cox are expecting one child each in a few months. A son, John Eric Williamson, preceded Doc in death on Nov. 16, 1987.
Services for Doc will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church, 220 N. Walnut St., Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629 with Pastor Ryan Cockrill officiating. Burial with military honors, rendered by the Newcomerstown American Legion Post 431, will follow in the Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten. Calling hours for Doc will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. held at Koch Funeral Home, LLC, 244 N. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, Ohio. A Masonic service by the Port Washington Masonic Lodge #202 will be held at 6:45 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.
Koch, Gnadenhutten
740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on July 17, 2019