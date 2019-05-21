|
Maurice C. Belle
81, of Newcomerstown passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. He was born Sunday, December 5, 1937 in Newcomerstown to the late William H. and Irma E. (Randles) Belle. He retired from Oxford Mining as an Equipment
Operator after 33 years.
He is survived by two sons, Stacy Belle of Coshocton and Tim Belle of TX; one daughter, Tracy (Beau) Guilliams of Fresno; grandchildren, Jake (Arina) Fox, Josh (Steph) Dean, Aaron Belle and Jennifer Belle. He was preceded in death by one son, Danny Belle; two brothers, Robert and Dennis Belle; and sister, Bernice Mencer.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on May 21, 2019