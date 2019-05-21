Home

POWERED BY

Services
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for MAURICE BELLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAURICE C. BELLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MAURICE C. BELLE Obituary
Maurice C. Belle

81, of Newcomerstown passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. He was born Sunday, December 5, 1937 in Newcomerstown to the late William H. and Irma E. (Randles) Belle. He retired from Oxford Mining as an Equipment

Operator after 33 years.

He is survived by two sons, Stacy Belle of Coshocton and Tim Belle of TX; one daughter, Tracy (Beau) Guilliams of Fresno; grandchildren, Jake (Arina) Fox, Josh (Steph) Dean, Aaron Belle and Jennifer Belle. He was preceded in death by one son, Danny Belle; two brothers, Robert and Dennis Belle; and sister, Bernice Mencer.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now