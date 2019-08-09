|
|
Maurice H. Lundenberger
86, of Bolivar, died Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton after an apparent heart attack. Born November 21, 1932 in Dover, he was a son of the late Clifford and Elizabeth (Huffman) Lundenberger. He was a 1950 graduate of Bolivar High School and was a 50 year member of the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department where he served as chief for 15 years. He was also a member of the Bolivar American Legion, Dover V.F.W., volunteered at the Wilmot Wilderness Center, was a member of the W.R.C.A. Knife Collectors Club and was a member of the G.W.R.R.A. Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Maurice retired as shop supervisor in 1995 from Hannon Electric Company at Waco after 44 years. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army from 1953 to 1955.
He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Lou Rieger, whom he married December 15, 1955. Also surviving are his children, Jeff Lundenberger and Ed Johnson of Asbury Park, N.J., Melanie (Mike) McDade of Dennison, Lorrie Lundenberger of Gnadenhutten, Maurice (Mary Jo) Lundenberger of Bolivar and Valerie (Bill) Lusic of Dover; grandchildren, Traci (Matt) Wood, Tara (Todd) Henry, Nick (Lori) McDade, Jesse McDade and Joey Musorrafiti, Ian Arter, Shaun Arter, James (Shelby) Lundenberger and Bianca Herman; seven great grandchildren; and a brother, Phil "Rail" Lundenberger of Bolivar. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, James Lundenberger, a son-in-law, Shaun Arter and a brother, Lee Lundenberger.
Funeral services will be held Monday August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Deacon Lyn Houze will officiate and burial will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery in Bolivar, where the Bolivar American Legion will conduct military honors. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home, where fire department honors will be conducted at 5 p.m. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bolivar American Legion at P.O. Box 65 Bolivar, OH 44612.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 9, 2019