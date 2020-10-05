Max O. Bonifant



84, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born November 4, 1935 in Dover, he was a son of the late Herman and Mary Charnock Bonifant. He was also preceded in death by his son, Rod Bonifant; and three brothers and a sister. Max graduated in 1953 from Strasburg High School where he played basketball for the Tigers; from that time on, he was a loyal fan. He retired in March of 2000 following 30 years of service from the Village of Strasburg as the Street Superintendent and Village Administrator. Max also served as a Township Trustee. He and his wife, Joyce, established Jo-Max Farms in 1966 where they raised Belgian Draft Horses; later in life, they raised beef cattle. Since 1986 Max has been a constant figure in the Four-Way Barn during the Tuscarawas County Fair, where he showed his Belgian horses. He was a member of the American Belgian Association. In his spare time, Max enjoyed following the Tigers and rooting for his grandchildren as they played a variety of sports. He had a great sense of humor, a kind heart, and was always willing to help a friend or neighbor in need.



On April 20,1955 Max married the love of his life, Joyce A. Williams. Together they had five children. He is survived by four of his children, along with their spouses and significant others; 11 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, four step great grandchildren and a sister, Emmajane Dupler of Dover.



Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg. Private family services will be held. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Max may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Strasburg United Methodist Church or to Community



Hospice.



