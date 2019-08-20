|
Maxine R. Eiler 1931 - 2019
87, of Baltic, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. She was born in Coshocton County on September 24, 1931 to the late Charles and Caroline (Hackenbracht) Deich and married Elmer Eiler on September 2, 1950. He died on August 23, 2002. She had worked as a school cook with Garaway Schools for many years and did Rubber Maid Sales.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Baltic.
She is survived by her children, Lynn (Ada) Eiler, Pam (Darrell) Stein and LuAnne (Atlee) Erb all of Baltic; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Arletta Reed of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Keith; daughter SueAnne; a brother and a sister.
Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Chris Cutshall officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic. Friends may call on Thursday 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Maxine's name to the Garaway Released Time, P.O. Box 203, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Walnut Hills Nursing Home staff for all the care and compassion they showed their mother and family over the years.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 20, 2019