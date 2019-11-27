|
Maxine Stutzman
93, of Walnut Creek, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home. She was born in Holmes County on July 27, 1926, to the late William and Sarah (Hostetler) Hershberger, and married George Stutzman on March 5, 1947, at 7 a.m. He preceded her in death on October 13, 1999.
Maxine had a passion for learning to know more about God, for her family, for her church and volunteering her time. She loved the Lord dearly and strived to always be doing His will. The words she expressed many times were, "Lord I will do…" She prayed for her family daily and cherished the times they babysat the grandchildren and dearly loved the annual week-long vacations the entire family would spend together. She had a love for her church, Walnut Creek Mennonite Church, where she was a lifelong member. She taught various Sunday School classes, quilted on many quilts in the women's sewing circle and volunteered in many positions including serving, with George, as youth sponsors. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Pomerene Hospital Auxiliary, The Amish & Mennonite Heritage Center in Berlin, Global Crafts in Walnut Creek and several short-term mission groups. Maxine had a Bible in one hand and "binoculars" in the other.
She is survived by her five sons, Roland (Linda) Stutzman of McCalla, AL, Tim (Marian) Stutzman of Birmingham, AL, Maurice (Carla) Stutzman of Bunker Hill, Merle Stutzman and Mark (Julie) Stutzman both of Walnut Creek; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; special international "grandchildren" from Japan, Italy, Russia, China, Germany, France, and Cambodia; her sister, Ruth Gerber of Walnut Creek; and her sister-in-law, Jean (Glenn) Shoup of Apple Creek. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, her brother-in-law, Edison Gerber; her sister-in-law and husband, Betty and Blaine Taylor, her brother-in-law and wife, Vernon and Bernice Stutzman, and brother-in-law, Dick Kaser.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, December 1st at 4:30 p.m. at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor Don Hamsher officiating. Private graveside burial will be held on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 12:30-3:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to extend their appreciation to both the Walnut Hills Community and staff and LifeCare Hospice for all the care and support that was given to Maxine and her family. The family asks that memorials in Maxine's honor be made to Mennonite Disaster Services 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019