Maxine Vivian Locker
Age 92, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, December 3, 2020, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born on August 28, 1928, at Dennison, Ohio, Maxine was a daughter of the late Goldie A. Murphy and was raised by her Aunt and Uncle, Charles and Inez Linn. She was a graduate of the former Dennison High School and was employed by Union Hospital at Dover where she worked in the Laundry Department for nearly three decades. Maxine was a member of the Somerdale Maranatha Bible Church and also a member of the Ladies Aid at Somerdale. She was a well-liked individual who rarely said an unkind word about another. Maxine enjoyed watching classic television shows from the 1950's and 1960's as well as going out to eat with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Frazee of Sherrodsville; her grandchildren, Johnny Frazee and Jamie (Danielle) Frazee all of Dellroy; her great-grandchildren, Drezden (companion, Lexie) Frazee, Jessie Frazee and Tori Frazee; and two great-great-grandchildren, Draven Frazee and Ava Frazee. Completing the family are her brother, Randy (Tina) Owens of Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, Maxine was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Locker, Jr. and Michael Locker; her siblings, Hazel Bartholow and Myrtle Bartholow; Robert Owens and Donald Owens.
In keeping with Maxine's wishes there will be no public services. Cremation care is being arranged through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Maxine by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
