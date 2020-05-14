May Belle Smith90, of New Philadelphia passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born June 29, 1929 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late George and Marguerite Mix Poland. May Belle was also preceded in death by a son, Paul Barr; daughter, Sandra Sue Bobbins; and her fiancé, William Lang. May Belle was always dressed for any occasion, and loved making sure her house was neat and well kept. She loved dancing, and always remarked that she "Had a good life".A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, May Belle will be sadly missed by her children, Patricia (Eugene) Rotruck of Newcomerstown, Carol Lee Stull of Dover; sister, Mary Lou Page of Canton; 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 35 great-great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great-great-grandchildren.Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private interment of the ashes will take place at the Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of May Belle may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.