Megan N. Betters
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Megan N. Betters

age 30, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1989 in Canton. She graduated from Minerva High School and R.G. Drage Career Center in 2008. She is a cook and manager of the New Philadelphia Dairy Queen.

She is survived by her mother, Kim (Elliott) Englehart of Minerva, father, Jeff (Tonda) Betters of Pittsburgh, daughter, Madyson Clark of Minerva, son, Landon Clark of Minerva, boyfriend, Gregory Ehrhart of New Philadelphia, maternal grandmother, Rhonda Davis of Minerva, paternal grandparents, Tom and Judy Betters of TN, brother, Tristan Smith of Minerva, four uncles, Jason Elliott of Canton, Jim Elliott of Minerva, Dustin (Christina) Elliott of Minerva, Josh (Jessica) Elliott of Minerva, aunt, Jennifer (Bill) Boylan of TN. She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Mackenzi Betters, maternal grandfather, Jim Elliott, paternal great grandparents, Robert and Margaret Rothey, maternal great grandparents, George and Margaret Keppler, paternal great grandparents, Thomas and Jesse Betters.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours with appropriate social distancing will be Friday 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Area Christian School c/o Minerva First Christian Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
June 10, 2020
Sorry for the family loss.. prayers
Shanna
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
Praying for Landon and Madison. I am so very sorry ❤
Holly Reed
Friend
June 10, 2020
My heart is aching. She was a beautiful soul. She always was concerned about everybody. She had a great sense of humor. She was always making us laugh, yet knew when it was time to get serious and get work done. She was always willing to help wherever and whenever she was needed. She was well loved, by all who knew her at work, and I'm sure outside of work as well. She will be missed.
Vanessa Miller
Coworker
June 10, 2020
A truly beautiful soul!! I'll miss you girl. Fly high beautiful butterfly. Until we meet again
Heather Watson
Friend
June 10, 2020
Megan Betters was an awesome Amazing Person. I Graduated with her at Minerva Highschool in 2007. She always stuck up for me whenever I was being made fun of. She was a great friend to me. I am going to really miss her a lot ! My Thoughts and prayers are going out to Megan Betters and her family !
RIP Megan ! I'll miss you !
Leslie Pearson
Classmate
June 10, 2020
I'm at a great loss of what to say Kimmie, to you and your family. My heart goes out to you all.
Marci Morris
Friend
June 10, 2020
May peace be with her forever now. And joy, and love.
Linda Senter
Friend
June 10, 2020
Can't believe your gone may god wrap his arms around every soul missing you!
Maria Roberts
Friend
June 10, 2020
Kiddo you will always be with me. My prayers go out to you Kim and the rest of the family.
Judy Bowden
June 10, 2020
RIP young lady. Fly high
Jodi Royer
Friend
June 10, 2020
Kim, my heart aches for you, Megan's children, Tristan and all of your dear family. I pray that you feel the love of all of those that care.
Julie Castellucci
Friend
June 10, 2020
Megan was always such an inspiration to me, full of life and always made me smile. I will truly miss her. My heart breaks for the family.
Lisa McConnell
Friend
June 10, 2020
Kim Rhonda and family
So very sadden to hear this my thoughts and heart is with you all and I hope that God is looking out for all of you. May he carry you through this tragic time
Patti Miller
Friend
June 10, 2020
Prayers and healing light for your family.
Shirley Burkhart
June 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. As a parent I cannot imagine what you must be going through. My love thoughts and prayers are with you're entire family and Landon and Madyson. May God hold you in his hands!
Rachel Clark-Harris
Friend
June 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart just breaks for you and those babies. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Cathy Clauss
Family
June 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Oh so young. The pain is great but stay strong. People out here still care for you and your loved ones.
John Morckel
Classmate
June 10, 2020
I'll fight the good fight for you... you were such a beautiful person inside and out along with mackenzie... love you both and I hope ur dancing together in heaven
Di'Emma Stout
Friend
June 10, 2020
Kim and Tristan, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Megan. My thoughts are will you both. You have my deepest condolences.

Kirstin Lemasters
June 10, 2020
Sincere Sympathy to the family
Trish Marteney Haynam
Friend
June 10, 2020
We bonded so well together. She was my spiritual twin. So much love for her. She will be missed.
Traci Wigfield
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved