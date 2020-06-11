Megan N. Betters
age 30, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1989 in Canton. She graduated from Minerva High School and R.G. Drage Career Center in 2008. She is a cook and manager of the New Philadelphia Dairy Queen.
She is survived by her mother, Kim (Elliott) Englehart of Minerva, father, Jeff (Tonda) Betters of Pittsburgh, daughter, Madyson Clark of Minerva, son, Landon Clark of Minerva, boyfriend, Gregory Ehrhart of New Philadelphia, maternal grandmother, Rhonda Davis of Minerva, paternal grandparents, Tom and Judy Betters of TN, brother, Tristan Smith of Minerva, four uncles, Jason Elliott of Canton, Jim Elliott of Minerva, Dustin (Christina) Elliott of Minerva, Josh (Jessica) Elliott of Minerva, aunt, Jennifer (Bill) Boylan of TN. She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Mackenzi Betters, maternal grandfather, Jim Elliott, paternal great grandparents, Robert and Margaret Rothey, maternal great grandparents, George and Margaret Keppler, paternal great grandparents, Thomas and Jesse Betters.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours with appropriate social distancing will be Friday 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Area Christian School c/o Minerva First Christian Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.