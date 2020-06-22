MELANIE SUE ELMORE
1959 - 2020
Melanie Sue Elmore

age 61, of Carrollton, died early Sunday, June 21, 2020, while in the care of Community Hospice's Truman House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. Born at Cambridge, Ohio on February 13, 1959, Melanie was a daughter of the late Donald and N. June (Latham) Stevens. Melanie was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School and was employed by the former Stone Container Company at New Philadelphia where she worked as an Office Clerk. Melanie enjoyed horseback riding and loved doing whatever activities her friends and family were involved with.

She is survived by two sisters, Tona (Pat) Sica of Carrollton, and Dona (Donald) Decker of New Philadelphia and two brothers, Richard (Linda) Stevens of Newcomerstown and Michael Stevens of Alpine, Texas. Completing the family are two nieces and a nephew, Cory Sica, Ivy Decker, and Zane Decker. In addition to her parents, Melanie was preceded in death by her husband, David Elmore and a sister-in-law, Alice Stevens.

In keeping with Melanie's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation care has been conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Melanie's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Melanie by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.
