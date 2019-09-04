|
|
Melinda A. Caldwell
47, of Newcomerstown, passed away September 2, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover surrounded by her loving family following a bold and courageous battle with colon cancer. Born in Barberton on February 8, 1972, she was the daughter of Jeanette M. (Michael) Cain and the late Richard Conner. After graduating from Strasburg High School, Melinda continued her formal education at the University of Akron and Kent State University. Melinda was blessed with meeting and marrying her soulmate, Phillip "Jason" Caldwell. They were the perfect compliment to one another, supporting and encouraging each other with goals and dreams. Melinda had a passion for caring for the lives of children, and was able to ultimately establish Caldwell Visitation Services, where she nurtured children and their families daily. Most importantly, she lived her life as a devoted and involved wife, mother, and family person. Melinda was her children's greatest cheerleader and loved spending time with them vacationing, attending sporting events, or just being present with them at home. She made the most out of each opportunity whether attending music concerts or planning an upcoming vacation to warmer weather. Additionally, Melinda never missed the opportunity to advocate for herself and others battling colon cancer. She tirelessly researched cancer treatments and was deeply involved in every facet of Colontown, an online community of groups on Facebook for colorectal patients, survivors, and caregivers.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Jason; her mom, Jeanette (Michael) Cain; her children, Conner and Maddi Caldwell, Mike (Allie) Caldwell, and Kayla (Adam) Holdsworth; her grandchildren, Kenley and Ashton; her siblings, Rick (Leah) Conner, Marieta (Adam) Clark, and Todd Cain; her mother-in-law, Sandy Caldwell and her mother, Barb Lamb; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends; in addition to the large Caldwell family.
Friends are welcome to gather with the Caldwell family on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, between 5 and 7 p.m. to share stories and support one another in an informal setting. Melinda's brother-in-law, Josh McDonald, will lead a service celebrating her life beginning at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Melinda by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019