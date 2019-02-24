Melva E. Shrock 1935-2019



83, of 7895 Stoney Point Road, Sugarcreek, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek following a period of declining health. She was born in Tuscarawas County on September 1, 1935 to the late Eli and Barbara (Mullet) Shrock. She worked at Walnut Hills for 40 years in various capacities and was a member of the New Order Amish Church.



She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary (Albert, deceased) Shrock of Sugarcreek and Marie (John, deceased) Shrock of Berlin; a brother-in-law, Jonathan (Clara, deceased) Yoder of Sarasota, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her siblings Albert, John and Mary, she was preceded in death by siblings, Ella (Henry) Miller, Susan (Roman) Kandel, Anna (Dan W.) Yoder, infant sister Fannie, Emanuel (Sarah) Shrock, and Melvin (Sarah, her twin) Shrock.



Services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Marvin Wengerd residence, 2593 TR 421 Sugarcreek (Walnut Creek) with Bishop Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery in Wayne Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call any time after 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Marvin Wengerd residence. Arrangements are with Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



