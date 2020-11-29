Melva V. "Millie" Zimmerman97, died on November 24, 2020 from a stroke at the Park Village Southside nursing home in New Philadelphia. Born on April 26, 1923 in the family farmhouse at Stone Creek, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Alice (Buehler) Mutti. She began her schooling in a one room schoolhouse and transferred to the Stone Creek School after it was built. When her parents moved closer to New Philadelphia, she finished her education at New Philadelphia High School. She initially worked at Fairview Dairy and then at Dover Sad Iron where she was an assembly line worker making the Lady Dover Iron. On April 20, 1946, she married Kenneth Zimmerman and together, they enjoyed over 66 years of marriage before his passing on June 15, 2012. Millie and her husband successfully operated dairy farm near Sugarcreek, Ohio on their own. She was a dedicated homemaker and farmer. She was an active member of Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ. Her mother taught her to quilt at age 16 and she made quilts for familyand for the Senior Center of Tuscarawas County, which they sold during fundraising events. She loved traveling with her husband in their 1924 Overland to car shows and parades where they won numerous awards. She and her husband also delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for 33 years and she regularly made donations to Community Hospice.Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Mutti and Walter Mutti; her sisters, Inez Ripley and Alma Miller; nephews, John K. Burkey, Mark Menapace and Doyle Mutti and nieces, Dalene Shalosky and Ruth Ann Miller. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ruby Burkey; nieces Carol Prybor, Delphine Huprich, Janet Horn, Martha States and Anne Richey, nephews Ray Mutti, Glenn Mutti, Glenn Miller, Terry Miller, Greg Menapace, Robert Burkey and Kevin Burkey plus many grand nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1 to 2 PM in the Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A service will begin at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bruce Haltom officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Due to COVID 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask to enter the funeral home. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not intend to stay for the service, to not linger in the funeral home and to promptly exit the building after greeting the family. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ at 8831 Crooked Run Rd SW, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681.