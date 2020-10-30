1/
MELVIN A. MULLET
1934 - 2020
Melvin A. Mullet

86, of 106 Pleasant Valley Road N.W. in Sugarcreek, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Union Hospital in Dover. He was born in Holmes County on March 8, 1934 to the late Andrew J. and Edna (Yoder) Mullet; and married Amanda Erb on October 19, 1954. She preceded him on January 8, 2018. He was a member of Shekinah Covenant Fellowship.

He is survived by his two sons, Leon Mullet of Phoenix, Arizona and Joseph (Ina) Mullet of Sugarcreek, OH; two grandchildren, Jesse (Karen) Mullet of Dover and Rosetta (Kevin) Byers of Stanardsville, Virginia; four great grandchildren: Maddix and Macray Mullet and Asher and Jasmyne Byers; two brothers, Nelson (Lovina) Mullet of Walnut Creek and Freeman (Rhoda) Mullet of Sugarcreek; and three sisters: Amanda (Lester, deceased) Schlabach of Walnut Creek, Mary Mullet and Freda (Joe) Miller both of Sugarcreek. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by two infant sons, Daniel and David Mullet; and his brother, Jonas Mullet.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Maranatha Fellowship Church in Sugarcreek with Pastor Vernon Beachy officiating. Burial will follow in the Maranatha Fellowship Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Maranatha Fellowship Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. You can visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
OCT
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
OCT
31
Service
10:00 AM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
