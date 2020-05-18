Melvin A. Stutzman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin A. Stutzman

83, of 33650 CR 12, Baltic, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home following a short illness. He was born in Holmes County on July 26, 1936 to the late Albert N. and Ada B. (Yoder) Stutzman and married Fannie L. Miller on January 16, 1958. She died on December 15, 2015. He was the founder of Stutzman Wheel Shop and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by his children, Norman (Dena) Stutzman, Ada (Neal) Miller, and Mary (Eli) Troyer all of Baltic, Ida (Atlee) Troyer of Fresno, Noah (Fannie) Stutzman of the home, Ella (Vernon) Barkman and Susan (Leroy) Mast both of Fresno; caretaker of nephew, John J. Miller of the home; 51 grandchildren; 67 great grandchildren; three brothers, Roman (Edna Mae)Stutzman of Fryburg, Henry (Susie) Stutzman of Becks Mills and Levi (Lena) Stutzman of Baltic; two sisters, Amanda Miller of Baltic and Dena Yoder of Millersburg; and brother-in-law, Dan N. Yoder of Millersburg. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death his great grandson, Noah; sisters, Edna Stutzman, Fannie Yoder and Ella Yoder; and brothers-in-law, John J.C. Yoder, Melvin L. Miller and Henry J. Yoder.

Services will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:00 At the Stutzman Residence with Bishop Roman N. Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Hershberger Cemetery on TR 220 in Crawford Twp., Coshocton County. Friends may call anytime at the residence with social distancing be observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Service
09:00 AM
Stutzman Residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved