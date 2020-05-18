Melvin A. Stutzman83, of 33650 CR 12, Baltic, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home following a short illness. He was born in Holmes County on July 26, 1936 to the late Albert N. and Ada B. (Yoder) Stutzman and married Fannie L. Miller on January 16, 1958. She died on December 15, 2015. He was the founder of Stutzman Wheel Shop and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.He is survived by his children, Norman (Dena) Stutzman, Ada (Neal) Miller, and Mary (Eli) Troyer all of Baltic, Ida (Atlee) Troyer of Fresno, Noah (Fannie) Stutzman of the home, Ella (Vernon) Barkman and Susan (Leroy) Mast both of Fresno; caretaker of nephew, John J. Miller of the home; 51 grandchildren; 67 great grandchildren; three brothers, Roman (Edna Mae)Stutzman of Fryburg, Henry (Susie) Stutzman of Becks Mills and Levi (Lena) Stutzman of Baltic; two sisters, Amanda Miller of Baltic and Dena Yoder of Millersburg; and brother-in-law, Dan N. Yoder of Millersburg. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death his great grandson, Noah; sisters, Edna Stutzman, Fannie Yoder and Ella Yoder; and brothers-in-law, John J.C. Yoder, Melvin L. Miller and Henry J. Yoder.Services will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:00 At the Stutzman Residence with Bishop Roman N. Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Hershberger Cemetery on TR 220 in Crawford Twp., Coshocton County. Friends may call anytime at the residence with social distancing be observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141