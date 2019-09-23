|
Melvin E. Hershberger
84, of 50940 TR 220 Baltic, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Coshocton Memorial Hospital with congestive heart failure. He was born in Holmes County on December 4, 1934 to the late Eli P. and Edna (Hershberger) Hershberger and married Lovina J. Troyer on November 1, 1956. She survives. He owned Hershberger Country Store near New Bedford for 45 years and retired in 2014. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Verna (Henry) Weaver of Millersburg, Eli Hershberger of Marietta, Roy (Wilma) Hershberger of the home, David (Wilma) Hershberger of Sugarcreek and Mabel Hershberger of Baltic; brothers, Roman (Gertie) Hershberger of Baltic, Dan (Lovina) Hershberger of Millersburg, and Jr. (Edna) Hershberger of Baltic; 19 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Beachy; brother-in-law, Eli Beachy; and brother, Emanuel Hershberger.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Hershberger residence with Bishop Roman N. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Hershberger Cemetery in Crawford Twp., Coshocton County. Friends may call anytime at the Hershberger residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
