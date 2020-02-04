|
Melvin J. Miller
91, of 2348 SR 643, Baltic, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Holmes County on March 1, 1928 to the late Jeff N. and Amanda J. (Shetler) Miller and married Mattie J. Mast on November 5, 1951. She died May17, 1999. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church, where he was ordained as Minister on October 10, 1964 and as Bishop on April 30, 1972.
He is survived by six sons and one daughter, Katie Schlabach of Fresno, Jacob (Annie) Miller, Leroy (Fannie) Miller, Owen (Martha) Miller, and Junior (Emma) Miller all of Baltic, Paul (Effie) Miller of the home, and Ivan (Miriam) Miller of Sugarcreek; 54 grandchildren; 124 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two brothers, Jacob Miller of Wisconsin and Alvin (Esther) Miller of Baltic; and four sisters, Fannie (Roman) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Sarah Troyer of Millersburg, Lydiann (Lester) Miller of Millersburg, and Mae Miller of Hartville. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jr. Schlabach; two grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann Miller and Lizzie Yoder; brother, Eli Miller; four brothers-in-law, John J. Miller, Mose Yoder, Gideon Troyer, and Roy Miller; and two sisters-in-law, Edna Miller and Linda Miller.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Miller residence with Minister Reuben Erb officiating. Burial will be in the Hershberger Cemetery. Friends may call anytime after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 4, 2020