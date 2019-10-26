|
Melvin Swaney
69, of Florida, formerly a Twin City resident, died Thursday.
He is survived by his wife, Margie; children, Michael (fiancée, Andrea) Swaney and Mandy Sokol; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jeff (Ruth) and Paul (Joan) Swaney.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison where visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 26, 2019