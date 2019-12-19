The Times Reporter Obituaries
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
LeRoy Raber Residence
7490 Spooky Hollow Road
Sugarcreek, OH
Menno A. Erb


1930 - 2019
Menno A. Erb Obituary
Menno A. Erb

89, of 7500 Spooky Hollow Road NW, Sugarcreek, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Holmes County on February 27, 1930 to the late Albert and Sarah (Miller) Erb and married Mattie Hershberger on October 25, 1951. She died on March 24, 2018. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by his six children, Sarah (Abe) Raber of Baltic, Elsie (David Jr.) Yoder of the home, Alma (John) Troyer and Marvin (Linda) Erb both of Millersburg, Reuben (Sharon) Erb of Ragersville, and Clara (Allen) Miller of Sugarcreek; 21 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; his sister Emma (Olen) Schlabach; brother-in-law Melvin Mullet; and sister-in-law Edna Erb. Also of the home, close friends LeRoy and Laura Raber and family. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lydiann Schwartz and Amanda Mullet; three brothers, John Levi, and Mose Erb; and a grandson, Steven Erb.

Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:00 at the LeRoy Raber residence, 7490 Spooky Hollow Road, Sugarcreek with Bishop Jonas J. Borntrager officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Sugarcreek Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime after 2 PM on Wednesday at the Raber residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 19, 2019
