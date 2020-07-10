1/
Bishop Menno N. Miller
1936 - 2020
Bishop Menno N. Miller

84, of 8887 Sugarcreek Road NW, Sugarcreek, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Holmes County on February 10, 1936 to the late Noah J. B. and Lizzie (Troyer) Miller. On May 8, 1958 he was united in marriage to Katie R. Yoder who survives. Menno was a member of the Amish Church where he was ordained to the ministry in 1988. He was retired from Belden Brick after 42 years of service.

Surviving is his wife Katie; three children: Edna (Vernon) Beachy of Sugarcreek, Barbara (late Edward) Raber of Marysville, OH, and Susan Miller of Wooster; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; five siblings: Jr. Miller of Fredericksburg, Roman (Ora) Miller of Sugarcreek, Anna (Noah) Troyer of Baltic, Alvin Miller of Fredericksburg, and Betty Miller of Fredericksburg; two sisters-in-law, Elva Miller of Sugarcreek and Edna Miller of Fredericksburg. Preceding him in death are his parents; four sons, Michael Allen, Timothy Ray, Rudy Jay, and Matthew; a son-in-law Edward Raber; eight siblings, Maryann (Mose) Hershberger, Ben Miller, Jonas Miller, Ammon (Ida) Miller, Mose Miller, Henry Miller, Fannie (Emanuel) Weaver, Rudy Miller; and a sister-in-law Edna Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11th., at the Wilbur Miller residence 1367 CR 70, Sugarcreek, OH 44681 at 9:30 AM with Bishop Robert A. Troyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Schlabach Cemetery. Friends may call at the same location on Friday from 1:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM with social distancing being observed. A special thank you to Community Hospice for their support over this time.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 10, 2020.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Wilbur Miller residence
JUL
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilbur Miller residence
JUL
11
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Wilbur Miller residence
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
