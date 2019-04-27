Merle D. Schlabach 1957-2019



61, of Sugarcreek, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Joel Pomerene Memorial Hospital in Millersburg. He was born in Millersburg on June 24, 1957 to Ella (Miller) Schlabach of Berlin and the late Allie Schlabach. He married Phyllis Miller on August 14, 1993. She survives. He had worked for Miller Septic, loved cheering on his Browns and doing yardwork. He attended Grace Church in Berlin where he served on the Coffee Team for 10 years.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeromy (Jill) Starner of Sugarcreek, Josh (Heidi) Starner of New Philadelphia, and Janelle (Aaron) Jones of Dover; six grandchildren, Andrea, Colson, Brady, Anthony, Ava, and Harper; his sister, Marie Schlabach of Berlin; his brother, Jerry (Lorene) Schlabach of Berlin; and mother-in-law, Anna Mae Miller of Walnut Creek. He was preceded in death by his father; and father-in-law, Daniel B. Miller.



Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church 5850 CR 77, Millersburg with Pastor Larry Kaufman officiating. Private family burial will be held in the Church Cemetery prior to services. Friends may call on Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Grace Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Memorials may be made to Grace Church 5850 CR 77, Millersburg, OH 44654 to either 58:12 Rescue House or Pure Gift of God.



