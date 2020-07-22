1/1
Merlyn B. Immel
1934 - 2020
Merlyn B. Immel

86, of Dundee, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Dundee on April 11, 1934 to the late Walter and Florence (Dietz) Immel and married Carol Martin on Aug. 30, 1963. She died on March 21, 2008. He worked as a union brick layer and was a former Pastor with International Gospel Assemblies. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by his son, David (Theresa) Immel of New Philadelphia; daughter, Donna (Tom) Thomas of Dundee; four grandchildren, Justin Thomas, Kimberly (Logan) Hershberger, Brian Immel and Brandon Immel; five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Landon, Alyssa and Aubree Hershberger and Avery Thomas; sister, Margaret Cugliari; brothers, Stan (Pauline) Immel and Duane (Sandra) Immel both of Dundee; and sister-in-law, Becky Immel. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Immel; sister-in-law, Becky Immel; and step mother, Gertrude Gerber Immel.

Private family services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 with Pastors Kevin Anslow and John Forbes officiating. Burial will be in Ridgecrest Memory Garden in Dover. Military honors will be conducted by the Homer Weiss American Legion in Sugarcreek. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 22, 2020.
