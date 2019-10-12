Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Merry Jo (Long) McGuire


1935 - 2019
Merry Jo (Long) McGuire Obituary
Merry Jo (Long) McGuire

83, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born Dec. 21, 1935 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Harold Clyde "Hud" and Hazel Elizabeth (Moore) Long. Merry Jo was a lifelong resident of Uhrichsville and 1953 graduate of Uhrichsville High School. She was also a lifelong member of Uhrichsville First United Methodist Church. She retired from the City of Uhrichsville where she was Income Tax Clerk for 33 years. Merry Jo was also a respected seamstress for the local community.

She is survived by her children, Mic (Janet) McGuire, Randy (Susan) McGuire, Todd (Mistie) McGuire, and Polly (Gregg) Clark; grandchildren, Heather and Hanna Clark, Jessica (Josh) Chilson, Lindsey (Ryan) McDonough, Kelsey, Colleen and Erin-Grace McGuire, Brytton (Brett) Jarrett, Emersynn and D'Laynee McGuire; Jennifer (Barry) Chambers, Michelle (Jeremy) Engel, and Julie (Justin) Page; and the loves of her life – her great-grandchildren, Kyra and Emmett Chilson, Layken Pennel, Brandon and Claire McDonough, Forest Bennett, and Janelle and Macey Chambers. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joy McGuire, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne Peters; brother, Huddo Long; son, Tim McGuire; an infant son, Robert Dean McGuire; and an infant granddaughter, Christine McGuire.

Pastor Tom Gruver will officiate her funeral at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Uhrichsville First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 426, Uhrichsville, OH 44683.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 12, 2019
