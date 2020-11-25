Mervin B. "Toby" Cotter
84, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at his residence. Born in New Hagerstown, he was the son of the late James P. and Opal (King) Cotter and a 1955 graduate of Conotton Valley High School. Toby was a veteran having served in the United States Army and had retired from the Stone Creek Brick Company at Stone Creek, Ohio. He was a member of the Sherrodsville American Legion and New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445 where he had also served with the post Military Honor Guard for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Jane L. (Shaffer) Cotter, whom he married on Jan. 17, 1964 and together had celebrated over 56 years of marriage; a daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Lorenz of Wadsworth; two granddaughters, Sarah (Joe) Klish of Wadsworth and Amanda (Phil) Smith of Massillon; five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Toby and Ella Klish and Allison and Elliot Smith; a sister-in-law, Jean Ridgeway; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wendell and Nancy Shaffer, James and Jill Shaffer and David and Pam Shaffer. In addition to his parents; three sisters, Florence Hidey, Jane Warner and Oma Ralston; three brothers, Jerry, Bill and Edgar Cotter and a sister-in-law, Shirley Savage also preceded him in death.
A private family graveside service will be held in Longview Cemetery at Bowerston with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The New Philadelphia VFW will be conducting military honors at the graveside. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia has been entrusted with the service arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
