Micah Jon Yoder



6-month-old son of John Henry and Sara J. (Raber) Yoder of 5026 CR 19, Millersburg, passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from a condition known as E B (Epidermolysis Bullosa). He was born on April 29, 2020 in Millersburg. His parents are members of the Old Order Amish Church.



In addition to his parents he is survived by his grandparents, Atlee (Verna) Yoder of Charm, Jonas (Dena) Raber of Saltillo; great-grandparents, Henry (Mary) Yoder of Charm, Crist (Lizzie Ann) Yoder of Farmerstown, Dan A. S. (late Sarah) Raber of Saltillo, and Ada (late Henry) Beachy of Saltillo; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Preceding him in death is his great-grandmother, Sarah Raber and his great-grandfather, Henry Beachy.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. at the Andy Kuhns residence 4987 CR 19, Millersburg, with Minister Mose Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery in Clark Twp. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday and any time on Saturday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their assistance during this difficult time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store