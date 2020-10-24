1/
Micah Jon Yoder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Micah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Micah Jon Yoder

6-month-old son of John Henry and Sara J. (Raber) Yoder of 5026 CR 19, Millersburg, passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from a condition known as E B (Epidermolysis Bullosa). He was born on April 29, 2020 in Millersburg. His parents are members of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his grandparents, Atlee (Verna) Yoder of Charm, Jonas (Dena) Raber of Saltillo; great-grandparents, Henry (Mary) Yoder of Charm, Crist (Lizzie Ann) Yoder of Farmerstown, Dan A. S. (late Sarah) Raber of Saltillo, and Ada (late Henry) Beachy of Saltillo; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Preceding him in death is his great-grandmother, Sarah Raber and his great-grandfather, Henry Beachy.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. at the Andy Kuhns residence 4987 CR 19, Millersburg, with Minister Mose Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery in Clark Twp. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday and any time on Saturday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their assistance during this difficult time.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Andy Kuhns residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved