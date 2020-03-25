|
|
Michael A. Dwyer ("Mick")
Born on March 27, 1957, Michael A. Dwyer ("Mick") the oldest son of Ruth Dwyer Archer and the late Eldon J. Dwyer took the hand of his heavenly Father on March 22, 2020, and moved onto his eternal life with his Lord and Savior after a 17-month battle with liver cancer. Known to many around the Stark County area as a naturally gifted athlete, Mick graduated from Fairless High School and attended Malone College for three years before being signed to play professional baseball with the San Diego Padres minor league team, the Walla Walla Padres. Upon his return to the area, he worked for several employers including the Surety Life Insurance Company, Ken Miller Supply, United Parcel Service and Starrett Services before starting his own successful business known as Rock Solid Flooring which he owned and operated for 12 years. Mick received several accolades throughout his lifetime including election into the President's
Council for Surety Life in 1985 as the 8th top sales producer company-wide, induction into the Stark County Hall of Fame and also the Fairless High School Hall of Honor. Affectionately known as "Big Mick" to many not only due to his physical presence but more so because of his infectious personality and smile. Very rarely could he enter a room unnoticed and usually left with several more friends. A lover of God, sports, travel, adventure and relationships, Mick left a lasting impression on every person he met.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cheryl (Culbertson) Dwyer of Dalton; daughter, Danielle
Dwyer; son, Logan Dwyer and grandson, Hudson Dwyer; mother, Ruth Archer; brother, Jon (Leslie) Dwyer and family; brother, Bob Dwyer; father-in-law, Neill Culbertson; sister-in-law, Lisa (Scott) Hahn; brother-in-law, Ron (Lisa) Culbertson and family. Mick was preceded in death by father, Eldon Dwyer; step father, Paul Archer and mother-in-law, Jeanie (Moretti) Culbertson.
Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements there will be no calling hours or service at this time. The family will have a private viewing and burial. Details regarding a memorial service will be determined and announced at a later date. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Contributions may be directed to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 330-262-7771
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 25, 2020